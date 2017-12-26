Another ‘RHOC’ Split! Lizzie Rovsek Files For Divorce From Husband After 8 Years

It’s been a tough year for love lives in the OC!

Amid The Real Housewives of Orange County regulars Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador‘s messy splits this year, season 9 star Lizzie Rovsek has filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

According to California’s Orange County court records obtained by Radar, Lizzie, 37, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage against her hubby Christian on October 19, 2017.

Christian, also 37, has not yet responded to the petition, and there are no future hearings scheduled in the case.

Lizzie has not posted any photos with Christian in months, but instead has posed with her two young sons in sweet snaps.

After leaving the show in 2014, Lizzie remains close to many of the cast members, and still makes cameos on the Bravo hit.

