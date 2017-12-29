Omarosa Struggling To Secure Book Deal After Shocking White House Resignation

Donald Trump’s former right-hand woman, Omarosa Manigault, is not doing so well after leaving the White House, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to Naughty Gossip reports, the ex political aide is having serious trouble getting a book deal, because fans expect her to tell-all – and in return, she expects a whole lot of cash.

“Omarosa is an expert on getting attention and publicity for herself but to get a big time book deal that will pay her lots of money she would need to tell all the secrets,” a source told Straight Shuter. “She certainly has a story to tell, but it isn’t worth the amount of money that she wants. It is also unclear if she would be willing to exploit her 14-year friendship with Mr. Trump in order to make the deal happen.”

PHOTOS: Decades Of Deceit! How Hillary Helped Bill Cover-Up 36 Extramarital Affairs — Is Trump Right?

While Omarosa Manigault, 43, previously claimed she would be exposing all the White House secrets, it seems she may be heading in another direction after all.

Other Straight Shuter insiders also claimed that the former reality star has already been talking with TV executives including the producers of the Real Housewives franchise.

Is the former political staffer heading towards a career in reality TV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.