Ex Trump Aide Omarosa Manigault Quits White House After Roy Moore’s Pedophile Scandal

Omarosa Manigault – the actress turned political aide – quit her White House post this week, following the Roy Moore sex scandal.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, President Donald Trump‘s former right-hand woman left his side to pursue other career opportunities. According to Daily Mail, her decision came after Republican politician Roy Moore was accused of being a pedophile and bashed for his racist comments.

Before losing the Alabama Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones, Moore, 70, made a comment about slavery that outraged citizens everywhere.

“I think it was great at the time when families were united — even though we had slavery — they cared for one another…. Our families were strong, our country had a direction,” he said a conference, after African American audience members asked him when he thought America was last “great.”

Days later, Manigault, 43, had a talk with Trump, 71, telling him she had to resign. They reportedly parted on good terms.

As Radar readers know, the longtime friends first met on the set of The Apprentice, where they both starred. Trump then took her on to help him in his 2016 campaign. While Manigault remained loyal to the real estate mogul through his feud with African-American football players, a source claimed his scandal with the Gold Star widow whose husband died on duty was the last straw.

While some people claimed Manigault was fired by the President, the White House shared a declaration assuring the nation that she had left on her own terms.

“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities. Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service,” read the statement.

According to Daily Mail, more Trump aids are expected to follow in Manigault’s footsteps after the recent sex scandal.

