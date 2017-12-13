‘It’s Not Over!’ Roy Moore Calls For Recount As Democrats Take Alabama

Republican Roy Moore lost the Alabama Senate race to Democratic candidate Doug Jones this Wednesday – and he is livid!

Jones, 63, celebrated his unexpected win yesterday evening, claiming it was a victory for “common courtesy and decency.” Moore, 70, however, thought otherwise.

“Realize when the vote is this close, then it’s not over,” said the enraged Republican. “And we’ve still got to go by the rules about this recount provision.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jones defeated Moore by 50 to 48 percent of the vote. There were little under 21,000 votes separating the two, out of the 1.3million cast.

“We also know that God is always in control,” added Moore after his shocking loss. “Part of the problem with this campaign is we’ve been painted in an unfavorable and unfaithful light.”

“We’ve been put in a hole, if you will,” he said, referencing the Bible often, in his extensive speech.

A reluctant Donald Trump congratulated Jones on his victory, claiming Republicans would have another chance in Alabama, but “a win is a win.”

Moore, however, refused to accept the outcome, calling for an immediate recount.

John Merrill, the secretary of state of Alabama, then said Moore can get a recount if he pays for it. “The people of Alabama have spoken tonight. They’ve made their voice heard loud and clear,” he told CNN, adding that it would be “highly unlikely” for Jones not to be declared the official winner.

As Radar readers know, Moore was previously accused of sexually molesting at least four women between the ages of 14 and 18. The Washington Post published the news early this November, reporting that the alleged victims claimed the politician had groped them and sexually harassed them.

Roy Moore denied all claims, saying it was a desperate attempt on Democrats’ part to get him to lose the election.

As of now, Democrat Doug Jones is the new Senator of Alabama.

