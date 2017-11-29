Matt Lauer’s Nemesis Ann Curry Says She’s ‘Processing’ Sex Assault Scandal

Matt Lauer’s nemesis Ann Curry didn’t rush to his defense after news broke that NBC fired the Today host amid allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior.

“I’m still really processing it,” is all she told People.

Lauer and Curry famously held each other in low regard when they worked together on NBC’s Today. And many still blame Lauer for orchestrating Curry’s unceremonious ousting from the morning show in 2012.

Curry did address the plethora of sexual harassment allegations in the media, Hollywood, and beyond, while defending the victims that have been speaking out.

“I admire the women who have been willing to speak up both anonymously and on the record,” Curry added in the interview. “Those women need to keep their jobs, and all women need to be able to work, to be able the thrive, without fear.”

“This kind of behavior exists across industries, and it is so long overdue for it to stop,” she continued. “This is a moment when we all need to be a beacon of light for those women, for all women, and for ourselves.”

Since saying goodbye to NBC, Curry has moved on to produce and star in the upcoming PBS docuseries We’ll Meet Again, which reunites people who have lived through traumatic moments with the people who helped them the most.

