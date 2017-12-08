New Teen Mom! Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin, 17, Welcomes Baby Girl

Move over, Kailyn Lowry! Mama June’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is the newest teen mom.

The 17-year-old reality star and fiancé Josh Efird welcomed baby girl Ella Grace Efird this morning at 5:01 am, she announced on social media.

Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl. Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird ❤️👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/3m3KIeX5W2 — ❤️Pumpkin (@mychelle_lauryn) December 8, 2017

“She’s absolutely beautifully perfect!!” Josh’s mother Bonnie gushed.

The little girl is 7lbs, 14 ounces, and 20 inches long.

The teen, who announced her pregnancy in August, will live out her journey to parenthood on the second season of Mama June: Not To Hot.

As Radar first reported, Pumpkin became engaged to older boyfriend Josh in January 2016, when she had just turned 16.

“I think they’re too young for marriage,” Josh’s concerned grandmother Linda told Radar at the time. “I hope they have a long engagement.”

Pumpkin joins a long legacy of teen moms. Her mom June welcomed oldest daughter Anna at just 15, and Anna had her daughter Kaitlyn at 17.

