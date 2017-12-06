Mama June Is Back! ‘Not To Hot’ Star Returns With New Family Drama

Mama June is back and hotter than ever! The newly svelte From Not To Hot star is returning to the screen this January 12 with a brand new season of drama!

Streaming everything from health battles to shocking teenage pregnancies, breakups and newfound loves, round two of the popular reality show is sure to show fans a new side of the pageant queen fanatic.

PHOTOS: The Way They Were—18 Photos Celebrating Mama June And Sugar Bear

After losing over 300 pounds, June Shannon a.k.a. “Mama June” is ready to conquer it all – even a shocking health crisis it seems. In the latest show teaser, the star is seen lying helplessly on a hospital bed as worried family members evaluate her tragic condition.

Is her complex weight loss surgery to blame for her most recent ailments, and if so, will she be okay?

In her new season, Mama June, 38, takes her transformation a step further by trying to become the pageant queen she’s always wanted to be. Getting too caught up in her feuds with industry mean girls, however, the famous mother ends up losing sight of daughter Honey Boo Boo‘s needs, and gets into an explosive custody battle with ex Sugar bear and his new girlfriend, Jennifer.

PHOTOS: Honey Boo Boo Horror! Disgraced Mama June Pole Dances At The Crazy Horse & Gets Raunchy With Strippers

To make matters worse, daughter Pumpkin reveals she is pregnant!

Mama June: From Not To Hot season 2 premiered Friday, January 12 at 9pm ET/PT.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.