Baby For Younes! Kourtney Drops Pregnancy BOMBSHELL On Boytoy Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian is desperate to keep up with her baby-popping sisters!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 39-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians star – who has openly admitted to wanting a fourth child on numerous episodes this season – wants it to happen “soon!”

“Kourtney is going to wait until her sisters are all done having their babies to get pregnant,” an insider said.

“She talked about this with Younes and he is definitely down to try for a baby! He knows that if he gets Kourtney pregnant he will be set for life. And he gets to have a kid!”

As fans know, the proud mother of Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and 2-year-old Reign initially wanted all of her kids to have the same dad, which is her boozy ex, Scott Disick!

“Kourtney used to want to have all of her kids to have the same father and she was adamant about that,” the insider told Radar. “But sister Kim’s surrogate experience caused her to start to think about it differently and she has become more open to other ideas regarding how to have another kid.”

And it isn’t just a family that Kardashian is trying to lock Bendjima into – it’s joint business ventures as well!

On Dec. 4, Kardashian contacted an L.A. realtor to inquire about seeing a couple of properties so that her man could open his own restaurant!

“Kourtney wants this guy to have a real business going instead of relying on just modeling. The place will serve Algerian food and she plans to trot all the Kardashian clan in there to make it the hot new thing when it opens,” a source previously revealed.

