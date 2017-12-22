Khloe’s Top-Secret Early Pregnancy To Be Exposed On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian has dropped yet another bombshell about her baby news! This Friday, the star confessed that the entire process of her early pregnancy was documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, so fans will get to enjoy her journey on TV!

“Will we see your pregnancy announcement on the show sis? @khloekardashian” tweeted super-fan Narbeh Kardash.

“Yes! It all happened during production so yes! Super cool to have that documented,” Khloé replied.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, there had been much speculation of Khloe’s pregnancy before her official reveal this Thursday. Now, after she shared her adorable baby bump photo with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the truth is out in the open – and on air!

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!” Khloe, 33, Instagrammed this Thursday.

As Radar reported, sources have claimed momager Kris Jenner cannot wait to cash in on Khloe and Kylie Jenner’s pregnancies with a shocking baby spinoff.

“Kris is pushing so hard for this spin-off and she is offering Khloe a ton of money. But Khloe told her mom she refuses to sell her baby for ratings,” an insider told Radar.

While Khloe allegedly wants to ditch KUWTK for good after her baby is born, will Kris ever let her? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

