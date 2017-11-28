Khloe Wants Out! Pregnant Kardashian Ready To Leave ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian is done keeping up with her famous family!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 33-year-old pregnant star and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, want her to quit Keeping Up With the Kardashians for good after their baby is born.

“Khloe doesn’t want to do it after the baby comes, and Tristan is telling her that she doesn’t need to,” a source close to the Kardashian clan claimed. “He insists that they have more than enough money to live comfortably.”

However, momager Kris Jenner, 61, recently signed a $150 million contract to keep her kids on-air for several more seasons.

“Khloe knows that she can’t get out out the contract. But she is starting to get really moody and picking fights with everyone in her family, especially Kris,” the source insisted.

As Radar previously reported, the money-hungry matriarch had been pushing Kardashian to do a KUWTK spin-off that would be based in Cleveland, Ohio — where she currently lives with her Cleveland Cavaliers star baby daddy.

“Kris is pushing so hard for this spin-off and she is offering Khloe a ton of money. But Khloe told her mom she refuses to sell her baby for ratings,” the insider said.

