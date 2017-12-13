Bullied Boy Keaton Jones’ Father Is A White Supremacist

After Keaton Jones‘ bullying video went viral, several celebrities showed support for the 11-year-old boy. But it was only a matter of time before his family skeletons were revealed. Keaton’s estranged father Shawn White has a history of spewing racist remarks and promoting white supremacy on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.

White — who has been in prison since May 2015 for violating his probation during a 2012 aggravated assault conviction — shared several photos of himself beforehand wearing an “SS” sweater.

In the photos, the words ‘Pure Breed’ and ‘White Pride’ were visibly tattooed on his body .

White also shared several white supremacy memes, which read: “I love the skin I’m in,” and “Holy f**k, I love being white,” “Keep Calm and be White Pride,” and “Aryan Pride.”

Jones — who is currently being held at the Knox County jail in Tennessee — also had the initials CWB tattooed on his neck, a common abbreviation for the Crazy White Boy gang.

Keaton was last pictured with his father in 2015

The viral video showed a sobbing Keaton questioning why kids at his school were making fun of him.

“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?” Keaton asked. “What’s the point of it? Why do they find joy in taking innocent people and find a way to be mean to them? It’s not OK.”

As Radar previously reported, Keaton’s mom Kimberly also received backlash after it was discovered she had taken photos with her son next to the Confederate flag.

‘I mean, you know, yesterday, he was a hero. Yesterday, the world loved us. Today, the world hates us,’ Kimberly told GMA on Tuesday. “And I’m trying to think that I was trying not to get caught up in the positives. We’re not going to get caught up in the negatives.”

Kimberly continued to defend herself against accusations that she and her family were racist following the photos.

“I feel like anybody who wants to take the time to ask anybody who I am or even troll through some other pictures, I mean I feel like we’re not racist,” she continued. “I mean, people that know us, know us.”

Kimberly motive’s were also questioned when she refused an offer by MMA fighter Joe Schilling to have her son come watch a fight, and only asked for money. Soon after she turned down Schilling, a PayPal account soliciting donations was launched by someone under Kimberly’s name.

Kimberly’s daughter took to social media to clarify they were fake accounts.

Keaton’s father is expected to be released from prison in 2018.

