Mom Whose Bullied Son Went Viral, Bashed For Defending Confederate Flag

Keaton Jones went viral earlier this week after his mother, Kimberly Jones, posted a teary video of him talking about being bullied. Hundreds of people – including many celebrities – reacted to the heartbreaking post and started the movement #StandWithKeaton, but now it seems, the initially feel-good story has turned bitter.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the sixth-grader’s mom is now being bashed for her allegedly “racist” views after social media users discovered various controversial posts on her Facebook, as well as a family photo of her kids holding a confederate flag.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Kimberly said “We’re not racist,” and tried defending the bizarre confederate post by saying, “It was meant to be ironic and funny and extreme.”

After her posts were discovered, Kimberly began receiving violent backlash from people who had initially supported her son.

“If people want to hate me,” said Kimberly, “that’s fine. But still, talk to your kids… because this is an epidemic.”

Speaking of the support he’s received from multiple A-listers and individuals, Keaton said on GMA, “All this attention really just feels amazing… I did not ever imagine for any of this to happen.”

Unfortunately for the young boy, his mother also got bashed after she began asking celebrities for money, instead of focusing the attention on him.

While many Keaton fans are still enraged by his mother’s allegedly extremist views, others are deciding to separate the two, claiming that bullying is still a huge issue, and they are choosing to focus on just that.

“Don’t let it go to the point it did for me,” said Keaton in his interview about bullying. “Don’t just watch it happen.”

Kimberly Jones’ Facebook is now private.

