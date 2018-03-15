Kathie Lee Admits She Called Up Harvey Weinstein & Bill Cosby After Sex Scandals

Kathie Lee Gifford just dropped a bombshell regarding longtime pals Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby. In a shocking Andy Radio talk with Andy Cohen, the Today show host admitted that she called her sicko pals right after their sex scandals to let them know she didn’t judge them!

“Since I got into this business as a teenager girl, I have been sexually harassed, I have been sexually abused and I have been date raped, and don’t tell me they’re all the same, because they are not,” said Gifford, 64, on the radio show.

“I don’t want to throw everybody in the same manure pile, you know? Being a jerk is not the same as being a rapist, it just isn’t,” she added, alluding to the many males who have been blasted for sexual assault and harassment over the past year.

“Did you reach out to Bill Cosby after that?” asked Cohen, 49.

“Yes,” replied Gifford. “I’ve been friends with Bill a long, long time… Harvey Weinstein was a friend of mine for 30 years. I called him and left a message.”

Cohen was clearly stunned by his radio show guest’s confession, as he simply repeated “wow” and waited for Gifford to spill even more tea.

“I just want people to know I don’t judge them,” she explained, measuring her words. “I don’t like what they do, but God knows their hearts and there’s hope for them — and you can’t call yourself a friend when the first minute that there’s trouble you run. That’s called a fair-weather friend and that’s not a friend at all.”

Cohen remained silent throughout Gifford’s controversial reveal. Eventually, she felt the need to explain herself even further.

“I hope people aren’t misunderstanding this,” continued Gifford. “I am not saying that that kind of behavior is in any way acceptable. It isn’t, and it’s horrible. As a woman who’s experienced it it’s awful, but can we at least look at each individual case and see it for what it is, and be merciful to people that are sorry for what they’ve done?”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kathie Lee Gifford’s alarming reveal comes after her pal Harvey Weinstein, 65, was accused by over 50 women of sexual harassment, and sent to rehab to get cured for his alleged sex addiction. He was dumped by his wife and fired from his million-dollar company. While he apologized for his actions, he admitted he needed serious help to change his ways.

Bill Cosby, 80, was accused of raping a woman named Andrea Constand and sexually abusing many more. He reportedly paid a settlement to Constand and attempted to silence at least 20 other accusers in order to avoid jail time. He is still involved in various legal wars in relation to his actions.

What do you think of Kathie Lee Gifford’s phone calls to Weinstein and Cosby following their sex scandals? Let us know in the comments below.

