Bill Cosby Lawyers Looking To Silence Nearly 20 Accusers Ahead Of Retrial

Bill Cosby’s defense team went on the attack Tuesday, arguing a plethora of new accusers should not be allowed to testify in his sexual assault retrial.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Montgomery County prosecutors have asked the judge to allow as many as 19 additional victims to speak out against the disgraced comedian, in order to help bolster the claims of the main accuser, Andrea Constand.

But the 80-year-old actor’s defense team argued prosecutors are simply desperate to bolster an otherwise weak case.

Cosby lawyer Becky James told a judge that none of the women should be allowed to tell their stories to a jury because that would subject Cosby to “multiple mini-trials.”

“Even one would be too prejudicial here,” she said. “The inference is too tempting to say, ‘He must’ve done it here, because he did it before.’”

Cosby’s first trial in June 2017 ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

He pleaded not guilty to charges he assaulted Constand, a Temple University women’s basketball administrator, while he was a powerful alumnus and trustee.

Nearly 60 more women have come forward, accusing the former funnyman of drugging and then assaulting them.

Judge Steven O’Neill declined to rule on whether or not the women will be allowed to testify, calling it an “extraordinarily weighty issue” that he needs time to review.

