Bill Cosby Paid Andrea Constand $3.5 Million In According To Report

Bill Cosby paid sexual assault accuser Andrea Constand $3.5 millIon, it has been revealed.

The New York Post reported the payout by the 80-year-old comic who avoided prosecution.

Cosby faces an April re-trial on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of Constand.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

In the previous trial the jury failed to reach a verdict – now his plan is to show that Constand was only after his money.

She claims she was assaulted in January 2004 at Cosby’s Pennsylvania home

Constand settled with Cosby after former Montgomery County DA Bruce Castor declined to bring charges in 2006, citing problems with evidence and her credibility.

Castor’s successor, Kevin R. Steele, took office in 2016, he was not bound by the former prosecutor’s decision or the civil settlement.

He believed that Cosby not only drugged and assaulted Constand but also has a pattern of such misconduct, opted to bring new criminal charges.

Former professional basketball player Constand, 44, testified that she regarded Cosby as a mentor.

But when she visited his home she alleges that Cosby drugged her.

“My vision became blurry and I could hardly speak. I became frozen and paralyzed, and he was touching my breasts and put his hands down my pants,” she said, adding that he penetrated her vagina with his fingers before placing her hand on his erect penis,” she said.

Cosby maintains his relationship with Constand was consensual and only soured after he failed to get her a gig as a sportscaster for the 2004 Olympics.

More than 50 women have come forward alleging Cosby plied them with drugs and sexually assaulted them. The married comedian has denied those claims.

