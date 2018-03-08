Cosby Marriage Destroyed By Their Daughter’s Death

Bill Cosby’s long-suffering wife, Camille, blames the death of their daughter on the disgraced comic, said insiders, who believe it may have driven the final nail in the coffin of their twisted marriage!

Right up until she passed away on Feb. 23 from renal failure, 44-year-old Ensa Cosby remained a staunch supporter of her disgraced father.

But insiders revealed that Camille, 73, is convinced the stress of her husband’s endless sexual scandals played a big role in the collapse of Ensa’s fragile health.

PHOTOS:Latest Statement: Gloria Allred Deposed Bill Cosby For Seven Hours In Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case, Reveals Plans To Release Transcript!

On her deathbed, Ensa begged her cheating dad not to “disappoint Mom anymore,” according to one family insider.

“She was devastated by the beating her family took in the public eye,” a source said. “She was especially distressed at the way it made her mother suffer.”

Despite Ensa’s support, Bill — who faces a second assault trial in April — reacted coldly when she suffered a heart scare two years ago.

“He didn’t even go to the hospital,” an insider said. “He was convinced her problems were drug-related and felt she needed to beat them on her own.”

But as Camille watched her daughter die, her anger at 80-year-old Bill boiled over, sources said.

PHOTOS:Bill Cosby Spotted At Court As Sexual Assault Case Begins

“She knew Bill was the real source of all of Ensa’s problems,” the source claimed.

“Ensa’s death was the final straw. Camille’s taking what’s left of Bill’s dwindling $400 million fortune and heading out the door!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.