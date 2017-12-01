Earthquake Hits ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Hometown: ‘I Freaked Out!’

Another natural disaster has hit a Teen Mom 2 star’s hometown. Kailyn Lowry revealed she felt the 4.1 magnitude earthquake that hit Delaware.

“I had a leak last week and the plumber and contractor were out here fixing it,” Lowry, 24, tweeted.

She explained that while the workers were repairing the leak, her home “shook for a few seconds.”

“I like freak out and go upstairs because I’m like, ‘Omg the leak is worse than I thought! My washer machine is probably falling through the ceiling!’ But it was the earthquake,” she wrote.

She then added, “Everyone is fine.”

The father of Lowry’s oldest son Isaac, 7, also tweeted about the natural disaster.

“Earthquake in Delaware? Am I dreaming? Who else felt this,” he tweeted, adding, “We good, just surprised.”

The earthquake comes after the mother-of-three’s co-star Briana DeJesus, who is dating her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, survived Hurricane Irma.

“So before the weather wasn’t bad, but now it’s kicked in and I’m scared,” DeJesus tweeted, adding, “Wow outside looks crazy.”

Fortunately for DeJesus, who lives in Kissimmee, Florida, her area wasn’t hit as hard as others.

“Thank God we still have power and no flooding or anything crazy near us.”

