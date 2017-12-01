Alone For Christmas? Kailyn Lowry Spending The Holiday Without Her Sons

Kailyn Lowry isn’t going to have all of her children home for Christmas. The Teen Mom 2 star exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that her oldest two sons are going to be with their fathers for the holiday.

“I had the kids for Thanksgiving so they’ll be with their dads for Christmas,” Lowry said of Isaac, who she shares with Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, who she shares with Javi Marroquin.

Fortunately for Lowry, she will have her son Lux with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez for his first Christmas.

“I’ll have Lux,” she said. “I always have Lux.”

Her boys will still be able to celebrate Christmas together though, as she plans to take the children to Philadelphia for “Christmas stuff” from December 23 to December 24.

On her podcast Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, which jumped 81 spots to number 20 on iTunes, she explained how she gets the boys every other Christmas.

“When I have the kids I’m a holiday person, when I don’t have the kids I’m a me person,” she said. “I’ll always have all my boys on the same holidays. I wanted it to be that way.”

Lowry, who is rumored to be dating friend Dominique Potter, is currently on the outs with her third baby daddy, as a source close to the Teen Mom 2 star told Radar he has not seen their son.

“He won’t acknowledge paternity so she can’t file for child support,” an insider close to Lowry told Radar. “They gave a form in the hospital, but he didn’t sign it.”

The source continued, “Her lawyer drew something up and they are going through the court because he doesn’t have rights to Lux without signing. He’s not seeing the baby right now for those reasons.”

Lowry filed a petition to have her son’s last named changed from Lopez to Lowry on November 13, 2017.

