Broke Josh Duggar Claims ‘Emotional Distress’ In Sex Molestation Lawsuit

In a last-ditch effort to salvage his reputation, Josh Duggar filed a new lawsuit against Arkansas officials alleging they illegally released documents surrounding the investigation into the alleged sexual molestation of four of his sisters and a babysitter years ago.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the oldest Duggar child filed the lawsuit on March 9 against the city of Springdale and Washington County in Arkansas.

In the suit, Josh claims he has suffered “severe emotional distress, mental anguish and substantial loss of income” as a result of the documents that were released.

Josh filed a similar federal lawsuit last year that was thrown out by the judge. In this new suit, Anna Duggar‘s husband claims Arkansas officials went against policy.

“The facts included in said investigation records were not a matter of public records, and, in fact, were protected from disclosure by Arkansas state law,” the documents state.

As Radar readers know, the sex scandal caused Duggar to lose his Washington D.C. job, and ultimately led to the cancellation of the Duggars’ family show, 19 Kids and Counting.

Jill and Jessa Duggar admitted they were two of the four sisters victimized by their brother on Megyn Kelly when the news broke in 2015.

The disgraced former TLC star claims in the suit that city and county officials “failed to train” officers, police department employees and deputies on the policies and laws of releasing juvenile records.

Duggar also blames the city and county officials for the public’s response to the news, claiming “any reasonable person” would feel “seriously offended and aggrieved by the intensely negative publicity as a result of the illegal release.”

The lawsuit states the amount of damages he is seeking will be determined at trial.

The lawsuit was filed just days after Josh celebrated his 30th birthday with family.

