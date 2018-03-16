Jill Duggar & Hubby Derick Desperate For Cash After ‘Counting On’ Firing!

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard are desperate for cash after being fired from TLC’s Counting On, RadarOnline.com has learned.

So in an effort to gain some extra bucks, the Dillards announced on their family Facebook page that they’ve entered their son, Israel, in a photo contest that promises a $350 cash prize for the lucky winner.

The contest is being run by The Tuttle Twins, a foundation that publishes a series of books that help children learn about political and economic principles, according to its website.

The photo the Dillards chose is a smiling selfie of Jill and Israel, taken right before she is about to give the little one a haircut. The happy toddler is holding up a Tuttle Twins book titled The Law.

“Follow the link and like Israel’s picture to help him win!” said the mom of 2.

As of Friday afternoon the Dillards were winning by a landslide, thanks to the Dillards’ strong social media following.

The Dillards have been under fire recently due to Derick’s series of controversial comments from his personal Twitter account. Most recently, Derick went on a fiery rant against TLC, claiming he and Jill ultimately “volunteers” on Counting On because they were never paid a dime.

Fans also attacked the father of two earlier this month after he referred to TLC transgender female Jazz Jennings a “male”, Radar reported.

As Radar readers know, the Dillards were initially cut from Counting On after Derick slammed Jennings on social media last year. At the time, Derick tweeted, “I pity Jazz.”

What do you think of the Dillard’s bid for a whopping $350? Sound off in the comments!

