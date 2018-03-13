In-Laws At War! Jim Bob & Michelle ‘Overwhelmed’ After Derick’s Fiery TLC Rant

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are “overwhelmed” after their son-in-law Derick Dillard put them and the TLC network on blast in a fiery social media rant, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a series of epic tweets, Jill Duggar‘s husband informed his 124K Twitter followers that he and Jill never received a dime for their roles on the family’s hit TLC show, Counting On.

“We were volunteers and hadn’t been paid anything 4 the show,” Derick shockingly tweeted.

Then, Jill’s hubby said the couple’s second child, Sam, was in the hospital for two weeks following his birth – and he claimed TLC denied to support the infant’s ailments after they asked for help.

“We even requested that they help with some of the medical expenses from the birth that they made a pretty penny on, but they refused to help cover any of those costs,” Derick wrote. “It was close to a year before we made the last medical payment.”

Fans were quick to question why Derick and Jill expected TLC to cover their hospital bills in the first place. The fired up Duggar in-law said he felt it was the “least” they could do “since they were making money off the birth special episode.”

Michelle and Jim Bob’s son-in-law then hinted that he has no authority over the Duggar family’s TV history. One fan fired back at Derick and suggested both he and the Duggar family were trying to push an agenda by putting their kids on the show.

“Not my show,” said Derick.

So what do the Duggar matriarch and patriarch think of all of this? Instead of writing their opinions about the social media debate, Jim Bob and Michelle responded in typical Duggar fashion by posting a biblical quote to the family’s official Facebook account.

“From the end of the earth will I cry unto thee, when my heart is overwhelmed: lead me to the rock that is higher than I,” the quote reads.

As Radar previously reported, TLC cut ties with Derick last year over controversial comments he made about the network and one of its other stars, transgender female Jazz Jennings.

This stunt is the latest in what has been a days-long feud with Derick and his Twitter followers. Earlier this week, Jill’s hubby came under fire after he referred to Jennings as a male.

TLC did not respond to Radar’s request for comment for this story. What do you think of Derick’s rant? Sound off in the comments!

