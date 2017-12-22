Howard Stern Exposed Matt Lauer’s Sick Sex Antics In 2007 Clip

Howard Stern knew about Matt Lauer‘s twisted ways ten years before he was fired from NBC‘s Today show.

In an uncovered 2007 Stern Show clip, the Shock Jock discussed Lauer’s cheating and sex habits alongside his then cohosts, Artie Lange and Robin Quivers.

“Matt Lauer would be a great interview if he talked about what was going on with him and his wife,” Stern, 63, revealed on the show.

“He just seems like a guy easy to follow, you know,’ Lange responded. “Unless he comes through with some insanely great story.”

Stern followed up by mocking Lauer.

“You know one day I was going to tell you about the time I nailed two pieces of a** at one time,” Stern said pretending to be Lauer.

“That would be great if he did that,” Lange, 50, agreed.

On November 29, Lauer was fired after an employee at NBC filed a complaint against the disgraced anchor for sexual misconduct. He allegedly sent lewd photographs of himself to colleagues.

One unnamed woman gave troubling details of a sexual encounter she had with Lauer in his office.

Lauer, 59, issued a statement following his termination.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” he said. “To the people I hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment that I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

