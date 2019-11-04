Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dr. Phil Asks Possible Con Woman With Dwarfism If She's 'Evil Psychopath Demon Child'

Is she really an evil psychopath demon child?

Dr. Phil McGraw didn’t mince words when he sat down with Natalia Barnett, the Ukrainian orphan with dwarfism whose adoptive parents are accusing her of being a con woman.

“I guess It all comes down to whether or not you’re an evil psychopath demon child who’s come over here to murder everybody,” Dr. Phil said in a clip taken from his upcoming interview with Barnett.

Barnett’s former guardians, Michael and Kristine Barnett, have been arrested and charged with abandoning Natalia after they adopted her in 2010 but then left her in her own apartment two years later to fend for herself.

The couple claims their adopted daughter lied about her age. And in a bizarre twist, they insist that instead of being an eight-year-old little girl she was really an adult con woman who tried to kill their family members.

“Are you a 33-year old scam artist? [Kristine] painted you as an evil dwarf who is going to poison their coffee or kill them in their sleep,” Dr. Phil asked Natalie on the show. “[Your adoptive parents] say that you scammed them, that you lied about your age and came over here and terrorized them.”

“It’s not true at all,” Natalia told Dr. Phil, speaking in public for the first time about the situation. “I just want people to hear my side.”

Natalia first denied she underwent bone scan that revealed her true age, but she then admitted she had a test done in Michigan and it “said she was 14.”

Natalia is currently living with a new family, Antwon and Cynthia Mans, and the pair accompanied her to the Dr. Phil interview.

“We’re supposed to help. Me and my husband adopted these kids. It’s like, who would do it if you don’t,” Cynthia said when asked by Dr. Phil if she was fearful bringing Natalia into her home.

Michael and Kristine Barnett are scheduled to appear in court in January 2020.