‘Move On!’ Doug Jones Bashes Roy Moore After He Calls For Voting Recount

Alabama Senate winner, Doug Jones, has a message for his bitter rival: “Move on!” As RadarOnline.com readers know, Roy Moore lost the 2017 election – partly due to his pedophile scandal – and then refused to accept the outcome, even calling for a voting recount.

When asked on the Today Show what he would say to Moore, 70, after the race, Jones, 63, answered: “I’d say, look, it is time to move on. Every race is tough.”

“It’s bitter sometimes,” he added, after Moore assured his supporters “It’s not over!”

“[The] people of Alabama have now spoken a little bit, and they decided to heal,” continued Jones.

When asked whether he thought people had voted for him or just voted against Moore, Jones earnestly replied: “[it was] a combination.”

“In this race, there’s no question, we had the wind at our back,” he said. “We felt like our message was getting across. People were really responding to what we called the kitchen table issues.”

Speaking of his opponent’s pedophile sex scandal, Jones added, “Obviously, Roy Moore has his issues, with his record and all of the disturbing allegations. But that’s okay. I’m fine with that because if people in the state reject that kind of politics, I think it is a very good thing.”

Referencing the drama, Moore said in his own speech after the election: “We’ve been put in a hole, if you will,” suggesting that it was all a Democratic scheme to get him to lose the race.

Even Moore’s biggest supporter, President Donald Trump, however, chose to accept Jones’ victory. “A win is a win,” he said, welcoming the new Alabama senator.

Do you think Roy Moore will let it go and accept his Senate loss after Doug Jones' comments?

