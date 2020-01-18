'RHOBH' Star Denise Richards & Husband Sued For Allegedly Trashing Rental Home They deny it, saying house was already full of dead possums, rats & animal poop!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers have been sued for allegedly trashing their rental home, according to The Blast.

But Denise’s rep told RadarOnline.com about the charge, “That’s not true.”

And after the first report about the lawsuit, The Blast did a follow up noting that Denise and Aaron say they aren’t responsible for any of the damage.

In fact, the house was allegedly already completely trashed before they moved in, including with dead possums, rats and animal poop, Denise’s lawyers contend.

Denise allegedly has videotape proof she and her husband had left the house in good condition.

Legal documents in the bizarre case obtained by the website reportedly show that Denise, 48, and Aaron, 47, leased a Los Angeles home together on July 22, 2018, and signed a lease including a specific clause about what pets they can have inside of the house.

The lawsuit claims, according to the lease, that Denise agreed they “would house no animals on the property other than two pot-bellied pigs and three dogs.” Also, they would “properly use, operate, and safeguard the property, keeping it clean and sanitary, would pay for all damage to the property caused by tenants or pets.”

The documents contend that Denise and her husband, whom she married in 2018 agreed they “would not, and would not permit guests, to disturb or annoy neighbors, and upon vacating the premises defendants would return the surrender the property to plaintiffs empty of all personal property, and would remove all debris, return the property in the same condition as at the commencement of the lease.”

According to the owner of the property, that didn’t happen, and instead he claims the two, “breached the foregoing written contract through causing significant damage to the leased property, and knowingly and willingly violated the Pet Addendum.”

However, it’s unclear what kind of damage they allegedly caused, The Blast has noted.

The owner did allege in the legal papers that the couple knew what would happen with their pets and has claimed, “the intentional misrepresentations engaged in by defendants, and each of them were done with malice, oppression, and fraud. Further, said conduct was despicable in that it was so vile, base, contemptible, miserable, wretched, and loathsome it would be looked down upon and despised by ordinary decent people.”

But the second story by The Blast stated that the RHOBH star’s lawyer Stephen Bernard has stated in a legal letter that he is “entitled to see descriptive invoices paid or pending, including receipts and other documents describing damages.”

Plus, sources claim to the website that Denise and Aaron never actually lived in the home.

It’s a bizarre drama for animal lover Denise, whose beloved dog Louie died just this week.

“Heartbroken💔. Came home from Spain to say goodbye to our Louie…. did everything to keep him here. Sadly for us, it was his time to cross the rainbow 🌈 bridge,” she wrote in a social media post.

The RHOBH beauty noted about the late dog, “We rescued him 10 yrs ago and he’s one of the funniest & most animated furry babies. I’m so grateful he waited until I got home so I could be with him. I know he’s now with some of his siblings & his nana (my mom) but it still hurts. Louie you are so loved & will be missed terribly. Thank you for blessing us with your unconditional love & effervescent beautiful spirit my ❤️.”

Denise and Aaron, who runs a “healing center,” wed in a lavish and romantic Malibu ceremony.

She sold her Los Angeles home just weeks before their wedding.

Charlie Sheen‘s ex-wife has been through a lot and she recently underwent emergency surgery to repair four different hernias, as her husband first revealed online.