Delusional Dean Focuses On Bizarre Obsession After Tori’s Breakdown

Dean McDermott is driving Tori Spelling crazy!

Just days after the mom-of-five suffered a horrific panic attack during a fight with her husband, RadarOnline.com has discovered the unemployed actor has been parading around with his newest obsession.

As of late, McDermott has been sharing unusual social media posts about his fascination with hockey. Fans have noticed that the former actor plays almost every day – and night – at an ice center in North Hollywood set up by the LA Kings!

Despite his wife’s declining health, McDermott has been spending his time bragging about playing hockey with fellow Canadian Justin Bieber!

Even though daughter Stella broke her arm ice skating last week, it seems there is no stopping McDermott from carrying on his growing ice hockey fixation.

As Radar readers know, Spelling, 44, and McDermott, 51, have been trapped in debt for the past few years – yet somehow, they can still afford two nannies! Since the kids are continually being taken care of by the couple’s staffers, the former actor is free to roam about on the ice, while Spelling sits worried at home.

A source recently revealed that following her breakdown, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been sleeping in separate bedrooms. Now, with the father-of-six’s latest hockey obsession, could the famous duo be on the brink of divorce?

