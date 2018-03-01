Tori Spelling’s Breakdown: Husband Dean McDermott Looked ‘Anxious’ Outside Home

Tori Spelling’s panicked husband was pacing back and forth on the streets outside their Los Angeles home as his wife had an epic meltdown before cops were called Thursday, RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusively.

McDermott, 51, was indeed home during the breakdown, and a neighbor told Radar he was spotted looking extremely “anxious” and sulking as he hung his head down looking at the pavement.

Wearing a black leather jacket and Levi’s jeans, McDermott appeared beside himself as Spelling, 44, broke down into a full-blown panic attack, according to sources.

Meanwhile, in recent moments, Spelling’s best friend, Mehran Farhat, has driven up to her home in an apparent attempt to console her, an eyewitness told Radar.

As Radar readers know, cops arrived at Spelling’s home after a 911 caller reported she was having some sort of breakdown.

Bombshell audio obtained by Radar of the dispatch call reveals more details on her alleged nervous breakdown.

“The call came in at 7:15 AM, and it was for a disturbance,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department exclusively told Radar on Thursday.

“Tori was having a panic attack about family issues when the call to 911 was made,” a source close to the situation revealed.

Radar has learned, at this point, Spelling, 44, won’t be transported to the hospital.

Informants say there’s no discussions about placing the troubled actress “on any type of psychiatric hold, and she is no danger to herself or others.”

Spelling reportedly called 911 Wednesday night because she thought an intruder was breaking into her home, but it was soon discovered the suspect was her husband.

According to reports, someone in the Woodland Hills house called 911 after the reality star became agitated while suffering what appeared to be a “nervous breakdown.”

The breakdown comes years after her husband admitted to cheating on her and checked into rehab in 2013.

A family insider told Radar in January that the couple has been fighting because the family has been in deep debt.

“Tori’s put up with his slothfulness for long enough, and now enough’s enough,” the source said.

