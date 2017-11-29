Too Raunchy For TV! Danielle’s Bathroom Sex Scene Cut From ‘RHONJ’

Danielle Staub’s secret bathroom sex romp was deemed too raunchy for TV, and Bravo cut it from the Real Housewives of New Jersey, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Danielle’s sex scene isn’t going to be shown,” an insider said. “It was edited out of the show.”

The 55-year-old reality star and her new man, Marty Carrey, had a quickie in the bathroom while filming at the opening celebrations of Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza in May, and Radar reported Staub’s costars were not impressed about her humble brags about Carrey’s ejaculation on her shoe.

“Dolores Catania went nuts calling her a pig,” an insider told Radar, noting that Catania was especially upset because there were children present at Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga’s family event.

Fortunately for Catania, the X-rated footage will never make it on air, a production source told Radar.

“I don’t know if she sent a legal letter or Bravo just thought it was too disgusting, but it wound up getting cut out of the show.”

Staub previously stopped the release of a sex tape she made with a former boyfriend.

