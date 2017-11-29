Deathbed Attack! Crazed Charles Manson Maliciously Mauled Doctors Trying To Save Him

With his dying breath, cult leader Charles Manson desperately tried to haul one final innocent soul into hell’s abyss with him, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

That’s the revelation of an eyewitness who was present inside the operating room where surgeons made a last-ditch attempt to save the 83-year-old monster’s life.

“They were in the middle of a procedure when Manson woke up enraged!” the source told Radar in an exclusive interview.

“He went berserk, ripped off his hospital armband and attacked the doctors who were trying to subdue him!

“He was clawing at his smock. Guards came flooding into the room! It was a big commotion.”

The operation was performed at Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield, Calif., just days before Manson died Nov. 19, according to the source.

The madman was serving nine life sentences at Corcoran prison for having masterminded a 1969 murder spree that left seven dead, including pregnant 26-year-old actress Sharon Tate.

Manson was suffering from a condition called “megacolon,” in which a person’s large intestine is gruesomely swollen beyond its normal, healthy size, said the source.

“Hospital security around Manson was extremely tight,” added the insider.

Even in his old age, the twisted fiend was housed inside a glass room so guards could monitor his every movement, said the source.

“Security was posted at each end of the hallway. One guard sat at the nursing station and another outside his door,” the source noted.

“Manson may have been old and sick, but prison authorities were taking every precaution with him.”

The infamous inmate had spent much of his final years scheming to father an heir with fiancée Afton “Star” Burton, who had hoped to obtain his sperm.

The couple had a marriage license that would have permitted the unholy union, but it expired in 2015.

Other bizarre reports from inside Corcoran portrayed Manson as growing obsessed with the occult — specifically black magic and voodoo.

“He was making little dolls, like voodoo dolls, of people,” said retired Los Angeles County Prosecutor Stephen Kay. “And he would stick needles in them, hoping to injure the live person the doll was fashioned after.

“He said his main activity was making those dolls.”

According to another prison insider, Manson “would babble about continuing his ‘work after he was dead.’ He would make these crazy witchcraft potions with soaps and his own beard trimmings.”

The final months of his life were physically agonizing, and Manson nearly died in January — when this shocking “deathbed photo” was snapped by another jailhouse source.

Prison officials are now determined to prevent the release of Manson’s DNA.

“No matter what … none of his family are getting access to his DNA … tissues or any fluids,” a source said. “This evil will finally end with his death!”

