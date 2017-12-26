Catelynn Lowell Back In Rehab For Suicidal Thoughts Days After Leaving Early

Catelynn Lowell is back in rehab only days after leaving early. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what forced the Teen Mom OG star to return to the Arizona treatment facility so soon.

Lowell, 25, checked into rehab on November 17 after experiencing suicidal thoughts. She left the facility just under the 30-day mark on December 14.

“Catelynn is back in treatment,” a source close to her husband Tyler Baltierra told Radar. “She’s back in Arizona, but we don’t know for how much longer.”

The insider insisted that Lowell did not relapse.

“She decided to complete the full program,” the source explained. “She should be finished completely early to mid January. Everyone is very relieved that she’s finishing her stay.”

The source previously told Radar that Baltierra was “a little worried” when she decided left rehab early.

“Cate just misses Nova and wants to be home for the holidays,” the source said at the time.

Baltierra hinted that his wife returned to rehab on December 18.

“My wife is incredibly strong & courageous,” he tweeted. “She inspires me to just be a better human being all around & I’m honored to share my life with such a selfless soul. I love her so much & can’t wait for her to be home!”

Baltierra revealed over Instagram that he did not spend Christmas Day with his wife.

“This is the first Christmas without Cate since I was 14,” he captioned a photo of their daughter Novalee, 2. “It’s a little disheartening, but then I get to see this little cutie open some presents & it instantly puts the spirit right back in me! Merry Christmas everyone!”

Lowell told Radar before she entered treatment, “I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself. On November 17, I thought of every way possible to commit suicide, from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole.”

