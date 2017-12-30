‘Teen Mom’ Miracle! Catelynn Lowell Leaving Rehab After 6 Weeks Of Treatment

Mommy’s headed home! Catelynn Lowell is officially leaving rehab after a six weeks of treatment.

The Teen Mom star took to her Twitter page to announce the exciting news on December 29, writing: “I’m going home tomorrow! So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support ❤️❤️ #KeepTalkingMH”

I'm going home tomorrow! So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support ❤️❤️ #KeepTalkingMH — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) December 30, 2017

Lowell’s announcement comes on the heels of RadarOnline.com‘s exclusive report that the 25-year-old had actually left the Arizona treatment facility early only to have returned days later.

As readers know, Lowell entered rehab on November 17 after experiencing suicidal thoughts. She left the facility just under the 30-day mark on December 14.

But on December 26, a source revealed to Radar she had returned. “Catelynn is back in treatment,” a source close to her husband Tyler Baltierra said at the time. “She’s back in Arizona, but we don’t know for how much longer.”

PHOTOS: Farrah, Catelynn & Amber Bury The Hatchet, Go On Triple Date In LA — Plus, Their MTV Movie Awards Outfits!

The insider insisted that Lowell did not relapse, rather, had quit her stint early because she missed her baby daughter, Nova.

Lowell told Radar before she entered treatment, “I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself. On November 17, I thought of every way possible to commit suicide, from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.