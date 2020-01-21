Brooks Laich Exploring Sexuality Amid Issues With Julianne Hough

Brooks Laich Admits He’s Exploring His ‘Sexuality’ Amid Issues With Julianne Hough NHL star says he’s on a ‘journey’ to find ‘pleasure’ in his life.

Brooks Laich is taking the time to explore his sexuality amid his alleged marriage troubles with Julianne Hough.

Speaking on his podcast, “How Men Think,” with Gavin DeGraw on Monday, January 20, Laich, 36, admitted that he doesn’t feel “100 percent fully expressed” in his true sexuality and he’s now decided to take a “pleasure first” approach to his life.

“One of my goals this year is to really explore, like, learning about sexuality,” he said.

The NHL star then got deep and personal about his sex life with wife Hough, 31.

“Are you fully 100 percent fully expressed in your true sexuality? With your partner? With everything? You could not imagine having a better sex life? Are you truly there?” he asked. “I’m not either. So that’s what one of my goals this year is to really dive into. So then we’re all essentially, that’s a state of suffering.”

“We’re not 10s of 10s. It doesn’t mean you’re the best performer. It just means, ‘Are you fully expressed?’ Do you even know who you are sexually? And I truly, to my core, do not. But I’m super excited about that journey to really learn about sexuality and also get better at the performance of it, but also just the understanding of who I am, who my wife is, that sort of dance,” he continued.

Laich’s shocking comments came after multiple sources said he and Hough are going through a rough patch but have not given up on their marriage. Though the two have not confirmed the rumors, the dancer was noticeably missing her wedding ring while hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly, and before then, in a social media video she posted on Christmas Eve.

“She’s very independent and a free spirit, and that’s been tough for Brooks and their marriage,” a source told PEOPLE.

As RadarOnline.com readers recall, the former America’s Got Talent judge said in a 2019 cover interview with Women’s Health magazine — for which she posed completely naked — that she doesn’t consider herself straight despite her marriage to Laich.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,’” she said of a conversation she had with her husband.

“I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised,” Hough added at the time.

Hough and Laich married in July 2017 after a two-year engagement. They had been dating for a year and a half when Laich popped the question. Prior to their alleged marriage issues, the pair opened up about their desire to start a family. Hough froze some of her eggs in 2018 and was reportedly trying to get pregnant via in vitro fertilization.