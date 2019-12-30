Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It's Over! Bristol Palin Calls It Quits With Newly-Divorced Boyfriend Janson Moore 'He has a lot of growing up to do,' insider reveals.

Bristol Palin has called it quits with newly-divorced boyfriend Janson Moore after only a few months of dating, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to an insider, the former Teen Mom OG star, 29, broke things off with Moore, 24, right before the holidays.

“Yeah, they’re done,” the source told Radar. “Let’s just say Bristol didn’t know much about his past relationship and how recent it was, and she realized early on that he just has a lot of growing up to do.”

As Radar previously reported, Moore divorced his ex, Makenzie Hausenfluck, just three months before going Instagram official with Palin on November 16, when the former reality star shared a photo of them at a Texas A&M football game on her Instagram. In the snap, Moore had his arms wrapped around Palin. She captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Now, amid their breakup, which was first broke by The Sun, Palin has deleted the shot from her feed.

“He’s too young for her,” the insider added, speaking of Moore and Palin’s 5-year age gap. “She is focusing on her family and herself.”

Texas court records previously obtained by Radar show that Moore filed for divorce from Hausenfluck, 24, on May 8, following just 11 months of marriage. Their divorce was finalized on August 6.