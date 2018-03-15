Bill Cosby ‘Denied’ Appeal In Janice Dickinson Defamation Case

The California Supreme Court has rejected Bill Cosby’s request to overturn a defamation suit filed against him by Janice Dickinson.

“The California Supreme Court has DENIED Bill Cosby’s appeal of the appellate court ruling that ruled our way on three out of three issues. That means our case against him, on behalf of our brave client Janice Dickinson, moves forward,” Tweeted Lisa Bloom, Dickinson’s attorney this Thursday, March 15.

The former Wonder Woman star was granted court permission to use certain documents pertaining to Cosby, 80, in order to prove he allegedly raped her in 1982, and the tried to cover up his crime. Cosby previously denied the sexual abuse, and called Dickinson a liar.

Lisa Bloom, 56, told RadarOnline.com in a statement that Cosby’s “lawyer can also be sued for his part in this,” if the actor is found guilty.

“We have been fighting this case for three years and we will continue fighting until we get Mr. Cosby’s deposition, until Ms. Dickinson gets a trial before a jury, and on any further appeals as necessary. Ms. Dickinson is strong and I am committed to this case,” Bloom continued in her statement.

“Mr. Cosby may be rich and famous, but he is learning that the laws apply to him like everyone else. I look forward to asking him questions under oath at his upcoming deposition,” she added.

Cosby has been accused of sexual assault by over 20 women. He is still involved in a legal war with Andrea Constand, who accused the former actor of rape.

