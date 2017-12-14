Artie Lange Under ‘Constant Supervision’ In Jail After Drug-Related Arrest

Artie Lange has been placed in protective custody following his arrest Tuesday night for missing too many court dates, Radaronline.com has exclusively learned.

According to a law enforcement source, the 50-year-old addict is “under constant supervision” and “isolated” in his cell at the Essex County Jail in his native New Jersey.

“He is doing okay,” the insider told Radar. “He’s by himself and what we classify as a P.C. inmate, under protective custody.”

As Radar previously reported, in the two days since his arrest, Lange has already had to receive medical attention for drug addiction and diabetes issues

Lange will not be allowed to post bail until after his court appearance on Friday, December 15.

The comedian was arrested in his home in Hoboken after failing to appear in court for a prior drug arrest in May, when police caught him with a bag of heroin in his lap

“He had a bench warrant out and his warrant came to our attention,” Officer Kevin Lynch of the Essex County Sheriff’s department told Radar. “We knew he was home, and we arrested him around 6:40 pm without incident.”

Lange has worried family, friends and fans with his bizarre behavior in recent months. Just last week, cops rushed to the podcast host’s home after he posted a disturbing selfie on Twitter.

