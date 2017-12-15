Rock Bottom: Artie Lange’s Family Devastated Over Arrest & Downward Spiral

Artie Lange‘s heartbroken mother is gravely concerned following her son’s recent arrest on Tuesday, going so far as to call the jail for constant updates, Radaronline.com can exclusively report.

Judy Lange “called at least 12 times asking about her son,” a law enforcement insider said. “She’s very worried. She wants to make sure they are giving him his insulin for his diabetes. She wanted them to know he was struggling with addiction.”

A separate source told Radar his mother has been in tears nonstop since the arrest.

The former Stern Show star, 50, was handcuffed in his Hoboken, New Jersey, home and transported to the Essex County Jail for failure to appear in court following a prior drug arrest.

PHOTOS: Amber Heard Was Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Ex Tasya Van Ree

His arrest comes on the heels of a bizarre episode last weekend when the comic tweeted a selfie looking disheveled and injured. Cops were dispatched to his home after fans expressed concern.

According to a source close to Lange, his swollen nose may have been the result of “being beat up by his bookies.”

The elder Lange, 75, recently spoke to Radar on her troubled son’s demons.

“Artie has to take care of a few things. He’s got diabetes, so that doesn’t help,” she said. “He’s okay, as much as he can be. But he is fighting addiction — trying to get through that, and hopefully he will.”

Right before his arrest, Lange was put on medical leave from his podcast The Artie and Anthony show.

Lange has been open about his struggles in recent months.

PHOTOS: Booked And Beautiful! Bikini Babes Who Have Been Arrested

As recent as October, Lange cancelled a show in Akron, Ohio, after having to make an emergency trip to the hospital for a blood sugar problem.

In July, he was hospitalized for days following emergency open-heart surgery. He claimed he nearly died as a direct result of his chronic heroin and cocaine use.

The comedian is due in court on December 15.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.