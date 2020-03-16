Wendy Williams Controversial History: Talk TV's Wild Card

On February 17th, 2020, Dr. Amie Harwick was murdered in her Hollywood Hills home, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. A well-known Los Angeles sex therapist and former fiancée of Drew Carey, Harwick’s murder shocked and saddened the Hollywood community. But three days after Harwick’s murder, Wendy Williams made an ill-advised joke about the incident on her show.

This is not the first time Wendy Williams has made inappropriate comments. Williams admitted that she’s always been someone who “spoke too loud, too fast and too much,” even as a child. Williams got her start as a radio DJ in the late ‘80s, in cities like New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. A “shock jock” who styled herself after Howard Stern, Williams soon became notorious for her unapologetically blunt comments about the lives of celebrities, as well as her own personal struggles. While this approach definitely made her a success — her syndicated talk show, The Wendy Williams Experience, attracted 12 million listeners, and she was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2009 — it also made her plenty of enemies. Her comments sparked feuds with music stars like Tupac Shakur, Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

In 2008, Williams transitioned to television with The Wendy Williams Show, which was nationally syndicated by 2009. Williams proved to be a success in front of the camera, racking up five Daytime Emmy nominations over the years, but she was still just as controversial as she was during her radio days. During her “Hot Topics” segment, Williams offers her opinions about the day’s celebrity and pop culture gossip, and there’s always a possibility that she will take things way too far. Over the years she’s had to apologize to everyone from A-listers to the LGBTQ+ community to the NAACP.

Here’s a timeline of Wendy Williams’s most controversial statements.