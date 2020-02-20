Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Send Diapers, Wipes & Clothes! Kailyn Lowry Slams Baby Daddy Chris Lopez ‘Can't remember the last time he's done anything for Lux!,’ she wrote on Twitter.

Kailyn Lowry may be expecting another child with Chris Lopez, but he seems to be dropping the ball when it comes to his son with the Teen Mom 2 star, Lux Russell.

On Thursday, February 19, Kailyn, 27, came across and responded to a now-deleted tweet asking her about her ex-boyfriend.

“Girl why does Chris just steadily stay on live talking about [your] business??” the fan tweeted. “He is just too much at this point…TMI.”

“Idk! Ask him to send diapers, wipes & clothes,” Kailyn responded. “Can’t remember the last time he’s done anything for Lux!”

Another fan questioned her about her decision to have another child with Chris. “Yet you decide to have another kid with him? Why?” another fan asked. Kailyn replied, “You have no idea what happened & how I came to this decision.”

Kailyn’s online frustrations come days after she confirmed she and Lux’s father are expecting a baby boy. Readers know, however, that despite their upcoming blessing, the couple has had their ups and downs.

In front of the Teen Mom cameras, Kailyn cried because he was sometimes absent during her pregnancy. She elaborated further in her memoir Letters of Love.

The MTV star credited Chris for being by her side when they welcomed their son, but confessed that things fell apart not too long after.

“We tried to get back together and work things out, but it only lasted for about a month,” she wrote. “After that time of being together, we didn’t speak for a period of eight months.”

