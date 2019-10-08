Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Simon Cowell Celebrates 60th Birthday With Lavish Family Dinner At Nobu Star is all smiles with cast members, girlfriend, and young son!

Simon Cowell celebrated turning 60 with his closes friends, loved ones, and plenty of booze.

This Monday, October 7, the America’s Got Talent judge enjoyed a lavish family dinner and party at Nobu in Malibu with girlfriend-of-six-years Lauren Silverman, 5-year-old son Eric, and some of his showbiz pals. Laure’s son Adam also joined in the festivities.

The iconic former American Idol judge looked dapper in a simple white dress shirt — which he wore unbuttoned — dark grey pants, and black shades. His mini-me rocked a white shirt and jeans to match his famous dad.

Lauren looked stunning in a skintight black and white print strapless dress and matching heels. Her hair fell naturally on her shoulders and she seemed to wear minimal makeup.

Simon couldn’t contain his joy when leaving the restaurant after his birthday dinner. While walking back to his car, he was in such good spirits that he accepted a bottle of wine from photographers! He laughed as he held the bottle up to the camera.

The TV star looked somewhat bleary-eyed when wrapping up his party. He was also caught grabbing a pack of cigarettes.

RadarOnline.com readers know Simon’s been on a health kick for some time now, and admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he’s vowed to stay healthy to keep up with his young son. In the past year, he’s lost around 20 pounds due to his strict dieting, which includes no dairy, sugar, bread, gluten, or meat.

“I went to see this doctor in London. We did some tests. And then a month later he said, ‘You have the worst diet I’ve ever met from any patient,’” Simon recalled amid his plastic surgery rumors. “So I went, ‘Okay, out of the smoking, the drinking, and diet, what do I have to drop?’ And he said, ‘The diet.’ So I said, ‘I’m in!’”

“It was easier than I thought, and part of the reason I did it was because of Eric. I realized if I didn’t sort myself out physically, I wouldn’t be able to catch up with him,” he added of the son he shares with Lauren.