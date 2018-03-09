RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Peek-A-Booty! Sharon Stone Shows Off 60-Year-Old Beach Body In Barely-There Bikini
1
of
7
1 of 7
Sharon Stone is set to turn SIXTY on Saturday and she looks amazing.
‘The Mosiac’ actress was confident enough to strip down to her bikini on Miami Beach, Florida, ahead of the big celebrations.
And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 7
Sharon Stone looks fabulous for her age. The actress will turn sixty on Saturday and she has been topping up her tan on Miami Beach.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 7
Stone – who infamously lit up the screen paying sultry Catherine Tramell in 1992’s Basic Instinct – was photographed kissing a mystery man as they lay in the sun together.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 7
She is mother to The ‘Mosaic’ star is parent to three adopted sons, Roan, 17, Laird, 12, and 11-year-old Quinn and she readily admits they all completely changed her life.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
5 of 7
Stone confessed recently that she enjoys staying fit. She said: 'I do Pilates, I have a machine in my house. Or I go to a gym and circuit train depending on what mood I'm in. Or I might put on music and dance my brains out. I'm not the person who will get on a treadmill and stare at a wall.
As she left the beach Stone, 59, slipped on some casual pants but still wore her bikini top showing off her toned body.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
Sharon Stone is set to turn SIXTY on Saturday and she looks amazing.
‘The Mosiac’ actress was confident enough to strip down to her bikini on Miami Beach, Florida, ahead of the big celebrations.
And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Sharon Stone looks fabulous for her age. The actress will turn sixty on Saturday and she has been topping up her tan on Miami Beach.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Stone – who infamously lit up the screen paying sultry Catherine Tramell in 1992’s Basic Instinct – was photographed kissing a mystery man as they lay in the sun together.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
She is mother to The ‘Mosaic’ star is parent to three adopted sons, Roan, 17, Laird, 12, and 11-year-old Quinn and she readily admits they all completely changed her life.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Stone confessed recently that she enjoys staying fit. She said: 'I do Pilates, I have a machine in my house. Or I go to a gym and circuit train depending on what mood I'm in. Or I might put on music and dance my brains out. I'm not the person who will get on a treadmill and stare at a wall.
As she left the beach Stone, 59, slipped on some casual pants but still wore her bikini top showing off her toned body.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.