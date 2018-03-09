Peek-A-Booty! Sharon Stone Shows Off 60-Year-Old Beach Body In Barely-There Bikini thumbnail

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Photos

Peek-A-Booty! Sharon Stone Shows Off 60-Year-Old Beach Body In Barely-There Bikini

Actress bends over & exposes her butt.

By
Posted on
Peek-A-Booty! Sharon Stone Shows Off 60-Year-Old Beach Body In Barely-There Bikini thumbnail
View gallery 7
BACKGRID

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Peek-A-Booty! Sharon Stone Shows Off 60-Year-Old Beach Body In Barely-There Bikini
1 of 7
Sharon Stone is set to turn SIXTY on Saturday and she looks amazing. ‘The Mosiac’ actress was confident enough to strip down to her bikini on Miami Beach, Florida, ahead of the big celebrations. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sharon Stone looks fabulous for her age. The actress will turn sixty on Saturday and she has been topping up her tan on Miami Beach.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Stone – who infamously lit up the screen paying sultry Catherine Tramell in 1992’s Basic Instinct – was photographed kissing a mystery man as they lay in the sun together.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She is mother to The ‘Mosaic’ star is parent to three adopted sons, Roan, 17, Laird, 12, and 11-year-old Quinn and she readily admits they all completely changed her life.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Stone confessed recently that she enjoys staying fit. She said: 'I do Pilates, I have a machine in my house. Or I go to a gym and circuit train depending on what mood I'm in. Or I might put on music and dance my brains out. I'm not the person who will get on a treadmill and stare at a wall.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The star - who was previously married to TV producer Michael Greenburg and newspaper executive Phil Bronstein - won't confirm whether or not she's currently single.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As she left the beach Stone, 59, slipped on some casual pants but still wore her bikini top showing off her toned body. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments