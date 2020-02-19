Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Best Sight Ever!’ Ryan Newman Walks Out Of Hospital Just Days After Horrendous Crash Racer’s wife hails his miracle survival after his Daytona 500 car wreck.

Just two days after being involved in a horrific crash at the Daytona 500, NASCAR racer Ryan Newman was released from a Central Florida hospital Wednesday – walking out with his two daughters by his side.

Ryan’s wife, Krissie Newman, also shared an emotional video of her husband walking out of the hospital, along with the caption “Best sight ever!!!”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Newman and fellow driver Corey LaJoie collided during the final lap of the race on February 17. Newman, 42, was in the lead when he lost control, and hit a track wall at a speed of 195 miles per hour. The impact sent his car flying backwards and onto LaJoie’s vehicle.

Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang flipped over several times and became engulfed in flames before making its way across the finish line upside down, sparks showering the ground as the car skidded to a halt.

While Denny Hamlin celebrated winning the “Great American Race,” emergency crews attended to Newman, surrounding the crash scene with a black tarp to hide how serious the situation was.

Newman was taken to nearby Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment.

On Wednesday, February 19, Roush Fenway Racing tweeted out a photo of Newman leaving the hospital early in the afternoon.

It was a welcome site for fans of the racer, and the sport. Take a look through this Radar gallery for more on Newman’s amazing recovery, and a look at just how gruesome the crash was.