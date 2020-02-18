Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Nascar Driver Ryan Newman In Critical Condition After Fiery Crash Star’s mustang flipped over, as car burst into flames.

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in critical but stable condition following a horrific race crash Monday night, RadarOnline.com has learned after shocking photos and videos of the collision were released.

Fans witnessed in horror as driver Corey LaJoie hit Newman’s car during the final lap of the Daytona 500 on February 17.

Though Newman remains in the hospital in serious condition, the NASCAR organization released a statement assuring fans that he was is expected to make a “full recovery.”

Driving his No. 6 Ford Mustang, Newman, 42, was in the lead when he hit a track wall at a 195 miles per hour. The impact sent his car flying backwards and onto La Joie’s vehicle.

Newman’s mustang flipped over several times and became engulfed in flames before making its way across the finish line upside down.

The injured driver was taken to Halifax Health hospital in Daytona for treatment.

NASCAR read a statement from Roush Fenway Racing two hours after Newman was transported to he hospital, stating that the pro racer was in “serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.”

“We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time,” NASCAR said.

Denny Hamlin won the race for the second year in a row. It is his third Daytona 500 win overall.

Horrific second-to-second pictures capture the moment Newman’s car spiraled out of control.