Sealed With A Kiss! Russell Simmons Smooches Mystery Woman – See The Photos thumbnail

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

LADIES MAN

Sealed With A Kiss! Russell Simmons Smooches Mystery Woman – See The Photos

Under fire music mogul finds some comfort after date.

By
Posted on
Sealed With A Kiss! Russell Simmons Smooches Mystery Woman – See The Photos thumbnail
View gallery 7
BACKGRID

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Sealed With A Kiss! Russell Simmons Smooches Mystery Woman – See The Photos
1 of 7
Russell Simmons got into some serious PDA this weekend. The music mogul – who has been hit with sexual harassment claims – was spotted kissing a mystery woman outside star-studded Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

RadarOnline.com recently reported how Simmons had gone to a retreat in Bali in the wake of the sex scandal where he would do group therapy and meditation.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

He was spotted leaving the restaurant with two women although it is not known who they are – everyone seemed happy.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Simmons has denied any wrongdoing, but has stepped down from various positions in several of his companies as a result.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 60-year-old business mogul was accused of rape by a woman in New York.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

This brings the total number of women to allege sexual misconduct against him to 14.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The latest accuser Kelly Cutrone says Simmons raped her in 1991 at his Manhattan apartment after allegedly forcing her onto his couch and trying to remove her dress. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments