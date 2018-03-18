RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Sealed With A Kiss! Russell Simmons Smooches Mystery Woman – See The Photos
Russell Simmons got into some serious PDA this weekend. The music mogul – who has been hit with sexual harassment claims – was spotted kissing a mystery woman outside star-studded Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.
The latest accuser Kelly Cutrone says Simmons raped her in 1991 at his Manhattan apartment after allegedly forcing her onto his couch and trying to remove her dress.
