Reality Rich: The 21 Highest Paid Reality Stars of 2019

Which reality stars earned the big bucks?

May 23, 2019 @ 12:33PM
Kourtney Kardashian wore only a sheer bra showing her nipple when out for dinner on February 7, 2019 in New York City.Kylie Jenner attended The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Celebrity
Reality Rich: The 21 Highest Paid Reality Stars of 2019
May 23, 2019 @ 12:33PM

Which reality stars earned the big bucks?

Reality TV stars can seemingly get away with anything while getting paid enormously for doing so. Whether it’s arguing, fighting, cheating or just going out and getting drunk every night, reality stars let it all hang out. So how much does a reality star have to get paid to let the world see them as they truly are?

MORE: 10 Richest Pets in the World: Animals Worth Millions! The Insanity Explained!

Radar has rounded up some of the highest paid reality stars out there and examined their net worth, and it turns out that acting ugly can sometimes pay beautifully. There are so many stars that Radar has updated the list. From Farrah Abraham to the Duggars, these people are all worth millions. Kylie Jenner sits at the top like a queen with a net worth of around a billion dollars — more money than even Dr. Evil could wrap his head around.

MORE: Don’t Get Mad Get Everything; Inside The 16 Most Expensive Divorces Of All Time!

So who makes how much? And will this wealth lead to more feuds? It really does pay to be a reality star.