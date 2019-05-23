Reality Rich: The 21 Highest Paid Reality Stars of 2019

Reality TV stars can seemingly get away with anything while getting paid enormously for doing so. Whether it’s arguing, fighting, cheating or just going out and getting drunk every night, reality stars let it all hang out. So how much does a reality star have to get paid to let the world see them as they truly are?

Radar has rounded up some of the highest paid reality stars out there and examined their net worth, and it turns out that acting ugly can sometimes pay beautifully. There are so many stars that Radar has updated the list. From Farrah Abraham to the Duggars, these people are all worth millions. Kylie Jenner sits at the top like a queen with a net worth of around a billion dollars — more money than even Dr. Evil could wrap his head around.

So who makes how much? And will this wealth lead to more feuds? It really does pay to be a reality star.