Dotcom Money: The Highest Paid Actors On Streaming Shows

If Netflix is known for anything, it’s binging. The streaming giant releases 90 original films a year, some with individual budgets of up to $200 million. Last year, Netflix spent $12.04 billion on content, and that figure is expected to grow by $15 billion this year. So it should be no surprise that they are shelling out serious cash for major talent for their television shows. They are not alone.

Hulu and Amazon are right there with the company that started out as a mail-order DVD service. Even cable heavy-hitters like HBO and Showtime have produced serious amounts of content on their streaming apps, HBO Now and Showtime Anytime. Given the high budgets for the shows and the streaming channels’ simultaneous deep pockets and deep desire to have their shows star the biggest names in the biz, actors and actresses are reaping the benefits of a seismic financial shift as the populous have cut their cords en masse.

So who is getting paid the big bucks to entertain us? There are Oscar and Emmy winners with through-the-roof quality programming reflective of this platinum age of television — from Emma Stone and Jonah Hill’s profitable pairing to Reese Witherspoon earning a spot on this list twice, banking bucks with Jennifer Aniston on Apple TV+ and alongside Nicole Kidman with HBO Go.