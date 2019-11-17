Owen Wilson Films With JLo Amid Absent Dad Claims See the pics after he was accused of being a bad father to his daughter.

Owen Wilson‘s acting career is not at all being affected by his personal life.

The Wedding Crashers star is working on another project despite claims he is an absent father to his daughter Lyla.

He was recently spotted on the set of his new film Marry Me alongside his co-star Jennifer Lopez.

The romantic comedy is based on the graphic novel of the same name and follows as a pop star played by Lopez spontaneously chooses to marry Wilson’s character moments after finding out her fiance cheated on her with her assistant.

Though the plot sounds interesting, there is one person who will most likely opt out of seeing the film when it releases: Wendy Williams.

As readers know, the talk show slammed the actor after learning he’s never met his daughter with model Varunie Vonsgivirates.

“Owen Wilson, you are no good!” she said on the November 15 episode of her talk show, “I don’t know how we can see some of his kids’ movies ever again… You’ve got nerve to be playing a dad when you’re not even a dad in real life to your newest baby. He’s got a child he’s never met!”

“It’s terrible though. Like, how are you going to get somebody pregnant and then walk away? It’s bad enough when you do it in the private sector, but he’s an entertainer, he plays dads in movies. You are no good!” she concluded.

As readers know, Wilson welcomed Lyla, his baby daughter with Vongsvirates, in October 2018.

Ahead of the child’s birth, the model broadcasted her excitement via an announcement of her pregnancy and a countdown to her due date.

Wilson, on the contrary, allegedly requested a paternity test but still failed to show up despite discovering he was the child’s father.

As Radar exclusively reported, the 50-year-old, who dated Vonsgivirates for five years, changed his number after learning he was expecting a daughter.

“When Varunie told Owen she was pregnant, he was not happy about it, and that was the last time they ever spoke,” an insider shared. “He changed his phone number. He’s never met his daughter and then he gave no heads up that he was changing his number.”

While Wilson has only been financially supportive of Lyla’s, he is an active father to his sons Robert Ford and Finn Wilson from two previous relationships.

Check out the gallery for photos of Wilson and J.Lo as they filmed a scene of their latest movie.