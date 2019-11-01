Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian‘s life is constantly filmed — and it appears her date with Nick Lachey before she found fame was no different!

On the October 31 episode ofWatch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Nick, 45, said Kim acted suspiciously on their outing.

After a caller asked the singer if he’d ever heard from “his ex” Kim, 39, the star was quick to clarify that the use of that word was “a little bit of liberal use of the term.”

He then went on to recall that that he and the reality star had gone to a matinee showing of The Da Vinci Code.

“She left about halfway through and went to the restroom, and then shockingly, there were 25 paparazzi when we left the theater,” he said. “I think there were other things in play on our little rendezvous.”

Despite her possible scheming, he had nice things to say about Kim.

“Couldn’t be a nicer girl, we had a great time,” he added. “But no, we don’t keep in touch anymore, to answer your question.”

As Radar readers know, Kim clawed her way into the spotlight as Paris Hilton‘s best friend, then as Ray J’s sex tape partner. She scored her own E! reality show in 2007 — and the rest is history.

Nick and Kim’s date was in 2006, shortly after his split from his ex-wife Jessica Simpson,who Radar reported is writing a tell-all memoir.

Nick married BH90210 star Vanessa Minnillo in 2011.

As for Kim, she is now married to Kanye West, with whom she shares her four children.

