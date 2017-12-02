Nick Jonas Shows Off His Muscles At The Gym – See The Photos thumbnail

Nick Jonas Shows Off His Muscles At The Gym – See The Photos

Performer stays in shape before attending premiere in Hollywood.

Nick Jonas Shows Off His Muscles At The Gym – See The Photos
Jonas, 25, hit up a hip gym in Beverly Hills on Saturday to stay in shape.
The singer went to the private Heart & Hustle gym in Beverly Hills which is also used by Ryan Seacreast.
Wearing all black with his hair shorn short the performer showed off his muscle bound arms.
Later the former boy bander was seen heading to a screening of his new movie 'Jumaji', which also stars The Rock and Jack Black.
Before his workout the performer left the gym in a stylish maroon leather jacket, black pants, and suede black boots staying undercover with aviator sunglasses.
In recent times the former Jonas Brothers star has been linked with Georgia Fowler, a Victoria's Secret model after being photographed with Kate Hudson.
In recent times the former Jonas Brothers star has been linked with Georgia Fowler, a Victoria's Secret model after being photographed with Kate Hudson.

The two were seen at Joe Jonas engagement party to Games Of Thrones beauty Sophie Turner in New York just last month.

Photo credit: Getty Images

