Suns Out, Guns Out! Stripped Down Miranda Lambert And Hunky Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Heat Up NYC Couple packed on the PDA at Pride & Radar has all the steamy photos.

It wasn’t only the sun heating things up in New York over the weekend – it was Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and RadarOnline.com has all the steamy photos!

The couple stripped down as they walked through the West Village together. The country crooner sported a belly bearing halter top and her arm candy revealed his bulging biceps in a thin tank top.

Miranda also showed off her sexy stems. A shocking leg bruise that she was seen with just a few weeks ago seemingly had healed and vanished. It never was revealed what happened, or where the garish bruise came from.

Whatever it was didn’t slow her down, or stop her and Brendan from having a romantic dinner at an outdoor café, then stopping to pick up a Pride button.

Check out Miranda and her hunky hubby, and learn how they celebrated Pride weekend!