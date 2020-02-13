Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nip Slip But Make It Fashion: Miley Cyrus’ Top Slides Off After Marc Jacobs Runway!

Nip Slip But Make It Fashion: Miley Cyrus’ Top Slides Off After Marc Jacobs Runway!

Nip Slip But Make It Fashion: Miley Cyrus’ Top Slides Off After Marc Jacobs Runway! Singer flaunts wardrobe malfunction after the catwalk.

Miley Cyrus suffered a nip slip during her Marc Jacobs runway debut.

The singer, 27, surprised fans by walking the designer’s Fall/Winter 2020 show on Wednesday, February 12, in New York City, and accidentally showing off her nipple!

After strutting her stuff in a sleek black outfit — and zebra-print coat — that emphasized her abs and toned figure, the star left the event space to party with friends.

For her night out, she wore a barely-there black and white top and black trousers. As she waved to photographers and glided towards her car, however, Cyrus’ top slid to the side, revealing part of her left breast!

“Swipe right . But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon,” she captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of her stylish outfit and wardrobe malfunction.

As fans know, Cyrus has always exuded confidence, and has never had a problem showing off her body. In 2015, she stunned the world by posing completely nude for V Magazine, CANDY Magazine and PAPER Magazine.

On Wednesday, the “Slide Away” singer shared a video of her looking chic while walking the runway. “Included @marcjacobs 🖤,” she wrote in the caption.

Models Hailey Baldwin and Karlie Kloss congratulated Cyrus, as did various friends, stars and admirers.

“Yassss,” Cyrus’ brother Trace commented along with a string of fire emojis.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Cyrus has collaborated with Jacobs before.